Sanaullah warns people against going to Islamabad for Imran Khan

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday warned that those planning to head to Islamabad High Court (IHC) tomorrow for Imran Khan will be stopped.

Speaking during the program titled Redline and Talat, the minister said that Imran Khan assured the court that his workers would not accompany him to tomorrow’s proceeding.

The minister expressed his grave concerns over the prevailing state of affairs, stating that the current situation is pushing the country towards anarchy and chaos.

Criticizing the violent protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists, he stated that matters would not be resolved through table discussions or court proceedings but rather on the streets, a scenario he hoped would not come to pass.

The interior minister criticized the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) over his exchange of greetings with Imran Khan, who he said was charged with corruption of Rs60 billion.

He stated that the remarks by CJP were not befitting of his esteemed position.

He stated that such conversation had put a shadow of partiality over the court’s authority, raising questions about the integrity and fairness of the judiciary.

Adding to the tense atmosphere, the interior minister warned that severe consequences await those who attempt to approach the IHC tomorrow (Friday), implying possible punitive measures against demonstrators or protestors.

He claimed that the people did not respond to Imran Khan’s protest call following his arrest and asserted that people would not go to Islamabad too where the former premier is set to appear before the court.

Sanaullah emphasized the need to identify and address ‘fitna’, arguing that failure to do so would plunge the country into an era of anarchy.

He also accused Imran Khan of intentionally destabilizing the nation, fostering an atmosphere of chaos and disorder.