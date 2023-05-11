PHF announces 18-member squad for Junior Asia Cup

Pakistan Hockey Federation’s (PHF) selection committee announced the 18-member squad for the Junior Asia Cup of Hockey, after the trials on Thursday.

The trials were held at DHA Arena and were observed by team consultant Roeland Oltmans, Manager and Chief coach Hanif Khan and other members of coaching panel Adnan Zakir, Zeeshan Ashraf, Asif Ahmed Khan, Syed Ali Abbas and physiotherapist Waqas Mehmood.

Muhammad Abdullah was announced as the captain whereas other members are Ali Raza, Muhammad Faizan, Aqeel Ahmed, Arbaaz Ahmed, Ehtesham Aslam, Muhammad Sufyan, Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob, Arbaaz Ayaz, Arshad Liaquat, Ali Murtaza, Zikria Hayat, Abdur Rehman, Abdul Qayyun Dogar, Abdul Hanan Shahid (vice-captain), Abdul Wahab, Basharat Ali and Bilal Akram.

Muhammad Bilal Aslam, Bilal Khan (goalkeeper), Muhammad Baqir, Muhammad Nadeem Khan, Muhammad Adnan and Waqar Ali were selected as the stand-by players.

Pakistan are in the Pool A of the tournament, along with arch-rivals India, Japan, Thailand and Chinese Taipei.

Pakistan will play Chinese Taipei in their first match on 23 May against Chinese Taipei whereas they will face Thailand on 24 May.

Pakistan vs India, the big game will be played on 27 May whereas the last group stage match of Pakistan will be played on 29 May against Japan.

Pakistan will have to reach semifinal to book their place for the Junior Asia Cup, in which Malaysia have already booked their spot as host.