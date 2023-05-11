O-Level, A Level exams on May 12 suspended

The British Council announced on Thursday that all Cambridge school exams scheduled for May 12 have been cancelled in light of the unsafe situation prevailing in the country.

The cancellation applies to both the morning and evening shifts of the exams.

In a statement issued, the British Council expressed their active collaboration with Cambridge to determine the next steps and assured that further information will be provided promptly.

British Council Country Director, Amir Ramzan, and Country Director of Cambridge International Examinations (CIE), Uzma Yousuf, extended their support to the affected candidates and parents during this challenging time.

The decision to cancel exams on May 10, 11, and 12 was a difficult one, considering the importance of this phase in students’ academic journey.

However, the paramount concern remains the safety and well-being of the candidates.

The council and CIE emphasized their dedication to ensuring an uninterrupted education journey for Cambridge students despite the disruption caused by the ongoing situation.

The statement acknowledged that the current situation has created uncertainty and acknowledged the significance of maintaining a safe and secure environment for students during their exams.

The teams involved continue to closely monitor the situation, pledging to keep candidates updated as new information becomes available.