Country can be placed under emergency if situation necessitates: Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday stated that if the situation necessitates it, the country can be placed under an emergency.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad after the Supreme Court (SC) declared Imran Khan’s arrest unlawful, the defence minister slammed the top court for ‘dual treatment’ of suspects.

Expressing profound regret, the defense minister lamented the extensive destruction of public property resulting from the protests staged by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) across the country.

He further criticized Imran Khan, accusing him of squandering the valuable time of the nation.

Asif, while addressing the media, condemned the language employed by PTI’s leadership during the protests, deeming it a direct assault on national security.

In response to a question, he highlighted that the entire nation witnessed the statements made by PTI leaders to their supporters, suggesting the potential negative consequences of such rhetoric.