Fazl urges PM to adopt tough stance after Imran Khan’s release

Minutes after Supreme Court declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest from Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises illegal, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and urged the federal government to adopt tough stance.

Matters pertaining to ongoing political situation of the country came under discussion in the meeting.

Sources privy to the development said that the JUI-F chief suggested federal government to adopt tough stance after the apex court declared Imran Khan’s arrest from Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises illegal and ordered his release.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar and Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) also met the prime minister and held consultation on Supreme Court’s verdict. The minister will will bring forward the position of the federal government.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz Sharif decided to hold consultation with allied parties on the current situation and contacted the leaders of coalition partners after the PTI chairman was given relief by the top court.

A joint strategy will be adopted after consultation with the coalition leaders and the plan of action will also be decided in the National Security Committee meeting.