Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

Najam Sethi gives clear message to India that Pakistan won’t visit for World Cup

PCB MC Chairman says Asia Cup does not have much value without Pakistan
Samaa Web Desk May 11, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Najam Sethi says Pakistan won’t visit India for World Cup if Asia Cup is not held in Pakistan. PHOTO: AFP/File</p>

Najam Sethi says Pakistan won’t visit India for World Cup if Asia Cup is not held in Pakistan. PHOTO: AFP/File

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee chairman Najam Sethi gave a clear message to Indian media that Pakistan would not visit India for the World Cup if India do not come to Pakistan or do not accept the hybrid model.

PCB had suggested a hybrid model to Asian Cricket Council (ACC) that Pakistan and other teams would play their message in Pakistan but India would play their matches at the neutral venue.

Najam Sethi said that Pakistan are the No.2 ranked ODI team and were also the top ranked team for two days. So the mega event cannot be held without Pakistan.

He said that Sri Lanka and others did not have problem with the hybrid model initially but now even if Sri Lanka have issues, it is because they want to host the issue at home.

Sethi said that majority’s opinion should matter so the hybrid model should be accepted and others should come to Pakistan.

He also told that when Jay Shah had asked during ACC meeting if anyone has problem with hybrid model but no one had said anything.

Najam Sethi also said that broadcasting can also be done by locals broadcasters of Pakistan if there is issue of logistics.

He said that Sri Lankan had reservations over Asia Cup being held in UAE in August-September but events were held in UAE in these months before too.

He said that security was not an issue at all and they would discuss the other venue for the hybrid format in the next meeting.

PCB

bcci

Najam Sethi

Cricket World Cup

Pakistan vs India

Asia Cup 2023

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div