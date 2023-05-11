Google’s ‘About this Image’ tool to identify real vs. AI-generated images

Google is set to introduce a groundbreaking tool called ‘About this Image,’ designed to differentiate between real images and those created by AI.

This feature aims to address the growing concern of fake content on the internet and empower users with the ability to determine image authenticity.

Comprehensive insights for user confidence

‘About this Image’ will be accessible through a three-dot menu in Google search results.

Users can select this option to view crucial details, including the image’s first appearance, indexing date by Google, and its presence on social media and fact-checking websites.

Armed with these insights, users can make informed judgments about the image’s credibility.

Integration, accessibility

The tool will not be limited to search results but will also be integrated into Google Lens, allowing users to verify images and screenshots.

Additionally, it will be available by swiping up on search results in the Google app, and through right-clicking or long-pressing on images in the Chrome browser on desktop and mobile devices.

Combating rise of fake content

The proliferation of AI-generated fake content has raised concerns about the reliability of online visuals.

By providing tools like ‘About this Image,’ Google is taking a significant step toward helping users determine the validity of what they see online.

Collaborative approach, transparency

Google plans to mark its own AI-generated images with contextual information to maintain transparency, even when shared on external sites.

Third-party creators and publishers will also have the opportunity to add similar markups to their AI-generated images, ensuring proper identification and fostering trust.