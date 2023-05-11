Audio leak: Imran, Cheema discuss court hearing

An alleged audio leak between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and ex-PM Imran Khan and party leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema has surfaced.

The alleged audio leak suggests that it is related to some court hearing post Imran Khan’s arrest.

Imran Khan addressed Cheema asking what was the situation and if the message to them has been delivered.

Responding to this, Cheema said, “Sir, I have conveyed the message, we are sitting in the High Court, and we are saying that we will not go. In any case, present Imran Khan.”

Imran Khan asks if Khawaja Haris is there to which Cheema replied that both Khawaja Haris and Salman Safdar are with her and asks Imran Khan if he wanted to talk to them.

He instructs Cheema to tell Azam Swati to approach the Supreme Court (SC) while declaring an order [allegedly by Islamabad High Court chief justice] as mala fide.

“What is he doing? this chief justice… he takes orders from them,” the former premier could be heard saying in the audio leak.

Hammad Azhar reacts

PTI leader Hammad Azhar took to his Twitter account and clarified that the chief justice under discussion was of the Islamabad High Court, not Chief Justice of Pakistan.

He claimed that the audio edit was two days old when Imran Khan appeared before the high court.

Hammad said that the rulers must understand that nothing is gained from such actions. The main issue is the restoration of democracy and adherence to the Constitution, he added.