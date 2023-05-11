Jemima Goldsmith overjoyed as SC orders Imran Khan’s release

Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, expressed immense joy and relief following the Supreme Court’s decision to release the political leader.

The ruling rekindled sentiments of their past relationship and highlighted the enduring bond between the former couple.

The news of Imran Khan’s imminent release from custody spread rapidly, captivating the nation and drawing attention to the ongoing legal proceedings.

Amidst the public’s interest, Jemima Goldsmith took to social media to share her elation, signalling that their connection, though transformed, still held a special place in her heart.

Jemima, an accomplished British philanthropist and filmmaker, expressed her happiness by posting a heartfelt message on her Twitter account.

The message resonated with thousands of followers, fans, and well-wishers of the former couple, who took to various social media platforms to express their support and admiration.

The heartwarming response highlighted the enduring goodwill shared by Jemima and Imran, despite their separation.