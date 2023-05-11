Imran Khan advises party workers to remain peaceful

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged party workers to refrain from damaging public and private property.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Athar Manullah and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard the petition filed against the arrest of Imran Khan.

On behalf of PTI, senior lawyer Hamid Khan reached the Supreme Court to present arguments, yesterday a petition was filed against the arrest of the PTI chairman.

After the hearing, the apex court declared the arrest of the former prime minister from the Islamabad High Court premises as illegal and ordered his release.

The court ordered Mr Khan to appear before the Islamabad High Court tomorrow (Friday) and to abide by its decision in any scenario.

During the court proceedings, the CJP spoke directly to Imran Khan, mentioning the allegations that PTI workers had contributed to the unrest in the streets. He stressed the importance of restoring peace in the country in order to allow the constitutional machinery to function properly.

Mr Bandial urged Imran Khan to condemn the violent protests and emphasised that the court’s primary responsibility is to protect all citizens. He stated that it is the duty of every politician to ensure peace in the country so that the state can run smoothly.

During the hearing, Imran Khan appealed to the public to protest peacefully and not to harm the country. He also urged his party workers to remain peaceful in his 27-year struggle, and asked everyone not to damage public and private property.

The former premier expressed his grievances about his arrest, stating that he was abducted from the High Court and beaten with sticks, which is not acceptable treatment for any criminal.

He claimed that he was taken to various places, including the police lines, and had no knowledge of what was happening outside.

Imran Khan also mentioned that he had many cases registered against him, including terrorism, and demanded to see the arrest warrant. He criticised those who want chaos and anarchy instead of elections, stating that a party that wants elections would not support such behaviour.