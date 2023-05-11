Watch Live
Sony Xperia 1 V unveiled with exceptional low-light camera capability

Xperia 1 V is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset
Samaa Web Desk May 11, 2023
<p>Photo: Sony</p>

Sony has unveiled its latest smartphones, the Sony Xperia 1 V and Sony Xperia 10 V. The Xperia 1 V is the flagship model and boasts impressive camera capabilities.

It features a 52MP f/1.9 primary camera with optical image stabilization. The new Exmor T for mobile sensor design is 1.7 times larger than its predecessor, allowing for better performance in low-light conditions.

Also read: MediaTek unveils game-changing Dimensity 8050 chipset with 168Hz refresh rate, HyperEngine technology!

The Xperia 1 V also includes a 12MP ultra-wide and a 12MP telephoto camera, along with a 12MP front-facing camera.

In terms of specifications, the Xperia 1 V is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage.

It sports a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1644 x 3840 resolution. The device features a glass back, a metal frame, and an IP68 and IP65 rating for water resistance.

Also read: Apple brings pro-level editing to iPad with Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro!

It will be available for pre-order in the UK from June 14, starting at £1,299.

On the other hand, the Xperia 10 V is a more affordable option, priced at £399 in the UK. It offers a 6.1-inch OLED display, a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

The Xperia 10 V includes a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens.

Also read: Leaked: Google Pixel tablet specs revealed!

Both smartphones are expected to be released in other regions, although pricing and availability details have yet to be announced.

