Leave CJP seat and join PTI: Maryam Nawaz reacts to Imran Khan’s release

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz has advised the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to join Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

She said this in a tweet right after the top court ordered to release Imran Khan while declaring his arrest from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) ‘illegal’.

Expressing her frustration via Twitter, Maryam Nawaz wrote, “The Chief Justice [of Pakistan] was very happy today to meet the person who usurped Rs60 billion from the national exchequer, and he was even happier to release this criminal.”

She went on to say, “The Chief Justice is primarily responsible for the attacks on the most important and sensitive installations in the country, as he has become the shield of fitna and is exacerbating the situation in the country by fuelling the fire.”

The PML-N leader advised Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to resign from his position and join PTI, just like his mother-in-law.