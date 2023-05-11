Pakistan move to second place in ODI Rankings after annual update

Pakistan Cricket Team got a promotion in the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings due to annual date in the One-Day International (ODI) format.

Pakistan had 112 points and were at third place in the rankings until 10 May 2023 but they gained four more points after the update.

Australia had 113 points but five more points were added in their total as they reached 118 and are still the top ranked team.

Two more points were added to India’s total but they were Pakistan after the annual update and are the third ranked team.

All other teams are far behind these top three, as New Zealand are on fourth position and have 104 points.

England and South Africa are on fifth and sixth position respectively as both have 101 points whereas Bangladesh are on seventh position with 97 points.

Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and West Indies are on eighth, ninth and tenth position respectively.