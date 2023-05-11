Price increase looms as electricity providers demand recovery of billions in expenses

Electricity companies operating in the country have submitted a formal request for the third quarter adjustment of the ongoing financial year, which could lead to an increase in electricity prices.

The requests seek to authorize the collection of a significant sum, totalling over Rs44 billion.

Under the proposed adjustment, the electricity companies are expected to receive a substantial amount of funds to cover their operational and maintenance costs.

The total amount requested for recovery by all companies stands at a staggering Rs31 billion under capacity charges.

The companies seek recovery of more than Rs4 billion under operation and maintenance costs.

Among the companies, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has filed a request for the recovery of Rs11.20 billion.

Similarly, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) and Multan Electric Power Company (MAPCO) have requested the recovery of roughly Rs10 billion.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will thoroughly review these applications to determine their merit and feasibility.