Hosts and holders Qatar to face China at Asian Cup

Japan, the most successful country in the history of the competition with four titles, were drawn in a tricky-looking Group D which also includes fellow former champions Iraq.

Hajime Moriyasu’s Japan side are the top-ranked team in Asia and beat Spain on the way to the last 16 at the Qatar World Cup.

Of other title contenders, Australia, the 2015 champions as hosts, are in Group B alongside Uzbekistan, Syria and India.

South Korea, now under German legend Jurgen Klinsmann and boasting Asia’s best player in Son Heung-min, are in Group E along with Malaysia, Jordan and Bahrain.

Hong Kong, returning to the continental showpiece for the first time since 1968, are in Group C with Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Palestine.

Eight stadiums, six of which were used at the World Cup, will stage games.

The 89,000-capacity Lusail stadium, which hosted the World Cup final, is not among them.

The Asian Cup was supposed to take place this summer in China but was moved because of the country’s strict Covid rules.