National Security Committee meeting called for tomorrow

A meeting of the National Security Committee has been called for tomorrow (Friday).

The committee meeting will be presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The meeting will be attended by the relevant ministers and chiefs of the three armed forces.

A briefing will be given to the meeting regarding the violent incidents across the country and the resulting damage.

The meeting is expected to take important decisions regarding national security.

The meeting comes on the heels of former prime minister Imran Khan’s dramatic arrest on Tuesday from the premises of the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Qadir Trust graft case.

The Supreme Court has taken up the PTI chief’s plea against his arrest and has ordered the authorities to present him in court.