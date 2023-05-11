Italy: Parked van explodes, several vehicles on fire

Several vehicles are in flames following a large explosion on Thursday in the centre of Milan in northern Italy, said authorities.

According to details, a large explosion rocked central Milan after a van carrying gas cylinders exploded.

Reportedly, five cars and four mopeds were burning. Preliminary visuals showed multiple cars engulfed in fire.

No further details were immediately available.

Rescue officials and firefighters reached the spot after getting information to tackle the blaze in the Porta Romana area of the city.

Police, in the meantime, cordoned off the area.

Moreover, a nearby school and nursing home were evacuated.