Shehbaz Sharif reaffirms commitment to end polio

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said that the coalition government is committed to eradicate polio from Pakistan.

The premier expressed the resolve while talking to a delegation of Rotary Foundation led by head of International Polio Plus Committee Mike McGovern, which called on him in Islamabad today.

Shehbaz Sharif lauded the services of Rotary International and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for eradicating polio from Pakistan.

He assured the delegation that the government is providing adequate security to polio workers.

The Prime Minister also directed the concerned authorities to develop a comprehensive strategy for the upcoming anti-polio drive.

He also welcomed the Rotary International’s initiative to establish residential projects for the 2022 flood victims.

The delegation informed the Prime Minister that Rotary International and other partners have allocated 1.5 million dollars for the anti-polio campaign this year.