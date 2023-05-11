Shaheen Afridi laments Pakistan’s unrest

Shaheen Shah Afridi, the fast bowler of the national cricket team, has voiced his sorrow regarding the unrest that ensued after the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a message posted on social media, Afridi cited the words of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), who taught that believers should show love and compassion towards each other, and that they are like a body.

“Entire body experiences discomfort when any part of it is in pain,” he wrote.

He further added: “We should keep in mind that we exist because Pakistan exists,” and concluded the post using hashtag Peace, followed by country’s flag.

It should be noted that Mr Khan was on Tuesday arrested by the paramilitary rangers in a corruption case from the Islamabad High Court and was bundled into a prison van sparking massive protests across the country by supporters of his party.