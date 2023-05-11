US Dollar breaks all previous records against Pakistani Rupee

Amid political unrest in Pakistan the US Dollar skyrocketed against Pakistani Rupee in interbank and open market trading on Thursday.

The new price of the greenback reached Rs299 after a whooping increase of Rs9 in interbank trading.

On the other hand, for the first time in the history of forex trading in country, the American currency crossed Rs300 mark and reached Rs301 against local unit.

It is pertinent to note that US Dollar thrashed Pakistani Rupee in the interbank treading and reached Rs290 on Wednesday which was the all time high in the trading history of the greenback, after a jump of Rs3.66 and later Rs5.16 amid the political instability.

The Rupee depreciation has been witnessed on account of a rise in uncertainty over the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme and amid political polarization and volatility.

The political situation and violent protests has also shrouded the uncertainty cloud in the forex market regarding the IMF programme as well.

