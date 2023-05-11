Pleas against Imran’s removal from party office sent to LHC CJ

A local court judge has forwarded the petitions seeking the removal of Imra Khan from the PTI chairmanship to the Lahore High Curt chief justice.

The court has said that the petitions should be fixed before a five-member full bench for hearing.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. An accountability court approved his eight-day physical remand, after which the NAB officially started investigating him.

Local court judge Justice Raza Qureshi issued his order on two similar petitions related to the removal of Imran Khan from the party chairmanship.

Justice Qureshi sent the petitions to the chief justice of the Lahore High Court, suggesting that they should be presented before a five-member full bench for hearing.

He said the full bench of the Lahore High Court is already hearing similar applications in this regard. It will be appropriate to place these petitions also before the same bench.

Lahore citizen Junaid and lawyer Afaq Ahmed have filed petitions against the PTI chairman, urging that after Imran Khan’s disqualification in the Toshakhana case by the election commission, he should be removed from the party position.

Nawaz Sharif was also removed from his party position after his disqualification, the petition stated.