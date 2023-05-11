SC to hear Imran Khan’s plea against arrest at 2pm

The Supreme Court has fixed for hearing former prime minister Imran Khan’s petition against his arrest in the NAB case. A three-member bench is set to hear the plea at 2pm today.

Headed by the chief justice of Pakistan, the bench also comprises Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah.

Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court premises on Tuesday afternoon when he arrived there for bail in various cases.

He was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau along with a heavy contingent of Rangers. He was first transferred to the NAB Rawalpindi office and later to Police Lines, Islamabad.

Another plea filed

Meanwhile, another petition was filed with the Supreme Court earlier today against the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in the NAB case.

The petition has also sought an investigation into the arrest and demanded his release.

The federation, Ministry of Defense and the NAB have been made parties to the petition. The counsel has requested that the Supreme Court order to ensure the safety of Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, a team of the NAB has formally begun an investigation against the PTI chairman.

An Islamabad Accountability Court had approved Imran Khan’s eight-day physical remand in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case on Wednesday.