SC declares Imran Khan’s arrest illegal, orders immediate release

The Supreme Court on Thursday declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest from Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises illegal.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial announced the decision.

The top court ordered immediate release of Imran Khan while ordering him to ask his supporters to remain peaceful.

The court ordered the PTI chairman to approach IHC tomorrow.

However, it bound the former premier to comply with the decision of the high court.

The bench ruled that no arrest in the future could be made from the court premises.

CJP remarked that the country was on fire after the arrest of PTI chairman and the court wants peace to prevail in the country.

This was announced minutes after Khan was presented before the SC amid tight security measures.

The bench dismisses Imran Khan’s plea to reside at his Islamabad residence in Bani Gala and orders his stay at the Police Lines Guest House in the federal capital.

However, the court grants him the freedom to meet individuals of his choice.

The CJP emphasized the need for stringent security measures at the designated location, directing a minimum of 10 to 12 personnel to accompany and escort Imran Khan.

I was arrested like a terrorist: Imran Khan

During the hearing, Imran Khan said that he was kidnapped from the high court.

He said that he was taken from the court like a ‘terrorist’ and did not know what happened afterwards.

Imran Khan claimed that he was struck with sticks on the head.

He said that he was taken to different locations from Police Lines.

On the widespread violent protests, PTI chairman said that ‘it had to happen’ after ‘what was done with me’.

However, he exonerated himself from the outcome as he was detained. “How can I be responsible for the demonstrations when I was under arrest?” he questioned.

The former prime minister reiterated his demand for elections in the country, emphasizing that a political party advocating for elections would never desire unrest but those who don’t want the electoral exercise would desire it.

He advised the people to protest peacefully and refrain from vandalism.

SC orders to present Imran Khan

The apex court had ordered to present Imran Khan in court within an hour, as it started hearing the former prime minister’s petition against his arrest in the NAB case. A three-member bench is taking up the plea.

Headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, the bench also comprises Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah.

Directing the Islamabad police chief to present Imran in court by 4:30pm, CJP Bandial said no party leader or worker will accompany the PTI chief.

The hearing

Justice Minallah questioned if the NAB should have taken the law into its hands.

The chief justice remarked that the court will not review the legality of the warrant but its compliance. He further remarked that no arrest should be made from any court premises.

“We will issue a verdict today,” CJP Bandial announced.

Court staff were also subjected to torture, claimed Advocate Shoaib Shaheen.

If someone is arrested despite surrendering to the court, will anyone trust the judiciary, questioned Justice Minallah.

The CJP noted that the accountability watchdog had assured the court it will not arrest anyone from court premises.

“On the same assurance, nine NAB officers were saved from contempt of court,” he recalled.

When CJP Bandial asked how many people arrested Imran Khan, his lawyer Salman Safdar replied they were 80 to 100 in number.

“Where did the respect of the judiciary go when 100 Rangers personnel entered the court premises,” the CJP asked in annoyance.

Justice Minallah observed that the act of surrendering before the court cannot be sabotaged.

Hamid Khan then sought an order for Imran Khan’s release.

The prosecutor told the court the NAB has prevented its officers from making arrests from court premises, adding the bureau was unaware of the arrest so it did not know about taking permission from the court registrar.

The registrar’s permission was not required under any law, the Islamabad advocate general said, adding it was not possible to arrest Imran Khan from anywhere else.

The entire process will have to be reversed from the stage where the arrest was made, observed Justice Minallah, adding the whole process will begin again from the biometric verification stage.

The judge noted that this is an ideal case for contempt of court, adding a lot has happened in the country, it is now time for supremacy of the law. He said an arrest in this manner cannot be tolerated.

Imran Khan’s arrest

Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court premises on Tuesday afternoon when he arrived there for bail in various cases.

He was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau along with a heavy contingent of Rangers. He was first transferred to the NAB Rawalpindi office and later to Police Lines, Islamabad.

Another plea filed

Meanwhile, another petition was filed with the Supreme Court earlier today against the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in the NAB case.

The petition has also sought an investigation into the arrest and demanded his release.

The federation, Ministry of Defense and the NAB have been made parties to the petition. The counsel has requested that the Supreme Court order to ensure the safety of Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, a team of the NAB has formally begun an investigation against the PTI chairman.

An Islamabad Accountability Court had approved Imran Khan’s eight-day physical remand in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case on Wednesday.