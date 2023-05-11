Imran Khan arrest: PTI workers’ frenzy wreaks havoc in Pakistan

Following the detention of Imran Khan, the head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party’s supporters took to the streets in various cities of Pakistan, engaging in violent protests and riots that have caused significant destruction of property and loss of life.

During the unrest, demonstrators hurled stones, and set vehicles ablaze, resulting in suspended traffic and causing shopkeepers to shutter their stores.

More than 150 officers and workers were injured during the violent incidents that took place throughout Punjab. To be precise, 63 police officers and personnel were injured in Lahore, 29 in Rawalpindi, 25 in Faisalabad, and 13 in Gujranwala.

Currently, the authorities are working to locate and arrest all of the individuals involved in the incidents.

Here’s a comprehensive report detailing the damages caused by PTI workers in various cities.

Lahore

In Lahore, country’s second-largest city, the violent activities of the PTI workers resulted in the loss of several police vehicles, modern anti-riot force kits and several private and public cars.

According to reports, around 70 vehicles used by Punjab Police were damaged or set ablaze, and fourteen modern kits of anti-riot force— including helmets, shields, jackets, and batons – were destroyed.

Moreover, three private cars and one van were also completely burnt. Incidents of burning motorcycles were also reported.

According to the Inspector General of Punjab (IGP), more than 1650, who were involved in attacking institutions, vandalizing public property and causing a siege have been taken into custody.

Peshawar

Peshawar experienced a particularly dire situation as the “city of flowers” transformed into a battlefield.

During an incident near Firdous Chowk, angry party workers looted a store that sold weapons, and footage of the event quickly spread across various social media platforms.

In the video, the activists can be seen carrying firearms, including pistols and guns.

The unrest in various regions led to four fatalities and 41 injuries. The day before, demonstrators forcibly entered the premises of Radio Pakistan, where they proceeded to ignite flames in both the newsroom and other sections of the building, as well as vehicles parked nearby.

The protestors even breached the Red Zone, prompting the police to respond with gunfire. In the resulting chaos, multiple vehicles, including ambulances, were set ablaze.

Islamabad and Rawalpindi witnessed a similar situation. After the detention of former Prime Minister, riots persisted, and the metro bus service connecting the twin cities remained disrupted even after the second day.

The Metro Bus Authority evaluated the harm caused to the Sixth Road Metro station, revealing that all public and private educational institutions in Rawalpindi had shut down.

Furthermore, the Punjab government declared a holiday for all public and private universities within its jurisdiction.

The Islamabad police spokesperson has said that strict security measures have been taken on the occasion of Imran Khan’s appearance before the accountability court.

The law will take action against the miscreants, he added.

Security has been put on high alert in view of the fear of terrorism.

Karachi

In the southern port city of Karachi, the uprisings inflicted substantial damage to both government and private properties.

Notably, a security force outpost situated at the nursery was set ablaze, along with two water towers and a checkpoint.

In response, police and other law enforcement agencies arrested over 100 individuals, including six torchbearers.