IMF seeking assurance from Pakistan on ‘coordinated mechanism’ for debt recovery

A spokesperson for the International Monetary Fund has said that they are in talks with Pakistan on a multi-billion loan program, which is going to conclude in June.

Speaking to Bloomberg, the spokesperson said that under the current loan program, Pakistan owes $2.6 billion in loans.

“We want an assurance on a coordinated mechanism for debt recovery from Pakistan,” the spokesperson stated, as well as an assurance on implementation of the economic policy.

The IMF is working towards a staff-level agreement, which is its goal for a meeting on the ninth review of the loan program, the spokesperson explained, adding Pakistan signed a loan agreement $6.7 billion in 2019.

The official also clearly said they would not make any statement on the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan has been urged not to initiate the subsidized petrol scheme, said the spokesperson, adding the plan would be a deviation from the agreement with the IMF against offering subsidies.