3 women PTI leaders among 7 arrested from Islamabad

An Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICT) said law enforcement personnel arrested seven leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) including three women leaders.

ICT Police spokesperson said that Falak Naz Chitrali, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and Maleeka Bokhari were arrested from the capital.

PTI senior leadership including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry and Jamshed Iqbal Cheema were also arrested.

The arrests were made as they were planning for including arson and violent protests, he added.

“All the arrests were carried out after completing the legal requirements” the spokesman said.

He said more arrests are expected while rumors and incitement should be avoided.

