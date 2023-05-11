ECP seeks report on “prohibited funding” of political parties
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sought a report on the prohibited funding allegedly received by political parties within 15 days.
The electoral body has directed its Scrutiny Committee to present a report on banned funding of political parties—including Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).
This was directed at a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja in Islamabad Wednesday night.
Read also: ATC dismisses interim bail plea of PTI President Parvaiz Elahi
The meeting of the commission also decided to hold by-elections for three National Assembly (NA) seats – NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, and NA-239 Korangi — on May 28.
Taking notice of the irregularities in UC-119, in the May 7 by-elections, the electoral watchdog has fixed May 15 for a hearing on the matter.
Read also: Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested from Gilgit Baltistan house in Islamabad
The meeting also discussed the complaints of Jamaat-e-Islami regarding Local Government elections in Hyderabad.