ECP seeks report on “prohibited funding” of political parties

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sought a report on the prohibited funding allegedly received by political parties within 15 days.

The electoral body has directed its Scrutiny Committee to present a report on banned funding of political parties—including Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

This was directed at a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja in Islamabad Wednesday night.

Read also: ATC dismisses interim bail plea of PTI President Parvaiz Elahi

The meeting of the commission also decided to hold by-elections for three National Assembly (NA) seats – NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, and NA-239 Korangi — on May 28.

Taking notice of the irregularities in UC-119, in the May 7 by-elections, the electoral watchdog has fixed May 15 for a hearing on the matter.

Read also: Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested from Gilgit Baltistan house in Islamabad

The meeting also discussed the complaints of Jamaat-e-Islami regarding Local Government elections in Hyderabad.