Corps Commander House arson: Imran Khan, other PTI leaders, activists booked in seven cases

Seven cases have been registered in various police stations against the PTI leadership and armed workers for attacking the Lahore Crops Commander’s house (formerly Jinnah House) and other government property in the city.

Those nominated include PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Hammad Azhar and several others.

According to the police, Mian Aslam Iqbal and Mahmoodur Rasheed, armed with weapons, led the violent mob during the attack on the Corps Commander House.

During the violence, two people were killed by in the alleged firing from the two leaders.

According to the FIR filed at the Sarwar Road police station, Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Farrukh Habib, Hammad Azhar and Musarrat Iqbal Cheema, Zubair Niazi and Murad Saeed incited the violent workers to create lawlessness.

According to reports, 53 security personnel, including Lahore DIG (Operations) Ali Nasir Rizvi, were injured in the clashes.

More than 400 violent PTI workers broke down the main door of the Corps Commander House, entered inside and stole goods worth over Rs150 million.

Later, 50 protesters were arrested with the help of CCTV footage. According to the police, a grand operation will be conducted to arrest other culprits.