ATC dismisses interim bail plea of PTI President Parvaiz Elahi

An Anti-Terrorism Court of Lahore on Thursday dismissed Parvaz Elahi’s interim bail in the Ghalib Market Police Station case.

ATC dismissed the interim bail on the basis of non-appearance of the former chief minister of Punjab.

The court rejected Parvez Elahi’s request for one-day attendance exemption

It is pertinent to note that case was registered in Ghalib Market Police Station under the alleged meddling in government affairs.

Read Also: Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested from Gilgit Baltistan house in Islamabad

Read Also: Al Qadir Trust case: Imran’s 8-day physical remand approved

Read Also: PTI protest in Lahore turns violent amid vandalism, shelling