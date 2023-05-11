ATC dismisses interim bail plea of PTI President Parvaiz Elahi
Judge announces verdict on non-appearance of former chief minister of Punjab
An Anti-Terrorism Court of Lahore on Thursday dismissed Parvaz Elahi’s interim bail in the Ghalib Market Police Station case.
ATC dismissed the interim bail on the basis of non-appearance of the former chief minister of Punjab.
The court rejected Parvez Elahi’s request for one-day attendance exemption
It is pertinent to note that case was registered in Ghalib Market Police Station under the alleged meddling in government affairs.
