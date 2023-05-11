Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested from Gilgit Baltistan house in Islamabad

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was arrested from Gilgit Baltistan House in Islamabad.

In a video statement issued before his arrest of Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi, he said police reached to arrest him.

“This is a real freedom movement,” he added.

“Imran Khan tried to fulfill the responsibility and played the politics of honesty for 40 years,” Qureshi added.

Read Also: Al Qadir Trust case: Imran’s 8-day physical remand approved

Read Also: Reham Khan reacts to Imran Khan’s arrest

Qureshi vowed that the struggle would continue till the release of Imran Khan.

The PTI Vice Chairman said he has done nothing wrong and has no regrets.

“I have not given any statement of provocation,” Shah Mahmood added.

Without elaborating the context, he said a great sacrifice has to be made for a great cause.