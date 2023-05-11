Watch Live
Earthquake jolts greater Tokyo area

There was no danger of a tsunami
Samaa Web Desk May 11, 2023
A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 hit Chiba and neighbouring prefectures in eastern Japan early on Thursday.

As per details, the quake struck at around 4:16am local time, and shook buildings in Tokyo.

The quake, which was at a depth of about 40km, had an intensity of “strong 5” on Japan’s intensity scale of 7.

There was no danger of a tsunami after the quake, public broadcaster NHK said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake occurred in the southern part of Chiba

