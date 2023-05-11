UN chief urges authorities to respect rule of law in Imran Khan’s case

The United Nation Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged all parties in Pakistan to refrain from violence after the detention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case.

The spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, Farhan Haq, has issued a statement urging authorities in Pakistan to respect due process and the rule of law in any proceedings brought against Imran Khan.

The United Nations has called for tranquility and urged all parties to respect the right to peaceful assembly while also encouraging authorities to adhere to due process and the rule of law in any legal proceedings against Khan.

The PTI chairman was detained on corruption charges, leading to widespread protests and unrest throughout the nation.

The statement has raised concerns about the potential for further violence and unrest in Pakistan against the backdrop of frequent episodes of political instability in recent years.

It should be noted that Mr Khan was on Tuesday arrested by the paramilitary rangers in a corruption case from the Islamabad High Court and was bundled into a prison van sparking massive protests across the country by supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, after which the Islamabad High Court declared his arrest legal on the request of Imran Khan’s release.

On Tuesday, a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) official said the former PM was arrested in the case related to Al-Qadir Trust, owned by him and his wife Bushra Bibi, which is about the setting up of Al-Qadir University for Sufism in the 2019 Sohawa area of Jhelum district of Punjab.