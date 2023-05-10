Italian FA set new date set for Juventus transfer trial

Juventus will face another ruling for illicit transfer activity on May 22 after the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) fixed on Wednesday a new hearing on a scandal which has rocked Italian football.

In April Italy’s highest sporting court, the Sports Guarantee Board, revoked Juve’s 15-point penalty inflicted by the FIGC’s appeals court and sent the case for a new judgement.

It asked the appeals court to revise punishments handed down to the club and some key figures, including former vice-chairman Pavel Nedved.

However long bans given to former chairman Andrea Agnelli, ex-CEO Maurizio Arrivabene and sporting directors Federico Cherubini and Fabio Paratici were upheld.

The Sports Guarantee Board published on Monday the reasoning behind last month’s decision, saying that Juve “voluntarily and repeatedly altered accounting entries” between the first financial quarter of 2019 and the same period of 2021.

The date of the hearing at the appeals court, which appears likely to hit Juve with another sanction – probably a reduced points deduction – was confirmed to AFP by a source.

Juve will know their fate with three games remaining in the current Serie A season, in which they are trying to qualify for one of the league’s four Champions League places.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side are second, five points ahead of fifth-placed AC Milan who they play in the penultimate round of fixtures.

Juve are also embroiled in criminal proceedings over their accounting practices with 12 current and former key club figures including Agnelli potentially facing trial.

According to Italian news agencies a high court hearing on October 26 will decide whether any enventual trial will be held in Turin, where the investigation has taken place, or in either Milan or Rome.