Noose continues to tighten against PTI top brass with arrest of Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry was arrested on Wednesday outside the Supreme Court (SC) after hide and seek with the police lasting for over 10 hours.

Islamabad police managed to apprehend the PTI leader after nearly 12 hours as he was not coming out of the top court’s building.

Several PTI key leaders including Omer Sarfraz Cheema Aliya Hamza and Asad Umar were apprehended earlier in the day while others were booked in different cases. His apprehension is an addition to the tally.

Prior to his arrest, Fawad said that the police were trying to arrest him despite he had obtained protective bail from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) till May 12.

The former minister said that he had filed a petition in the IHC for implementation of its order. However, he remarked after his arrest, “We are ordinary individuals; the courts will not open for us in the middle of the night.”

Islamabad police detained Chaudhry under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Ordinance (MPO).