FIR lodged against PTI leaders for terrorism and murder charges

A case has been lodged against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership over ongoing violent protests in Lahore caused following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

According to the FIR, PTI leaders Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid and Mian Aslam Iqbal allegedly led the violent mobs in Lahore during the ongoing riots by party workers, resulting in the deaths of two people due to firing.

The against the PTI leaders was registered against under charges of terrorism, murder, and attempted murder.

The armed workers also caused extensive damage to government machinery, including Jinnah House. The FIR stated that 53 officials, including police officers, were injured due to stone-pelting by the protesting workers.

It should be noted that Mr Khan was on Tuesday arrested by the paramilitary rangers in a corruption case from the Islamabad High Court and was bundled into a prison van sparking massive protests across the country by supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, after which the Islamabad High Court declared his arrest legal on the request of Imran Khan’s release.

On Tuesday, a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) official said the former PM was arrested in the case related to Al-Qadir Trust, owned by him and his wife Bushra Bibi, which is about the setting up of Al-Qadir University for Sufism in the 2019 Sohawa area of Jhelum district of Punjab.