David Maltas, a talented actor, featured in the Turkish film Conquest (Fetih 1453), which takes viewers on a journey through the era of the Ottoman Empire. The film depicts the events leading up to the fall of Constantinople and the subsequent rise of the Ottoman Empire.

The film is a historical epic that captures the essence of the era, with realistic portrayals of the key figures and events of the time. David Maltas plays a significant role in the film, bringing his acting skills to bear in bringing the story to life.

Conquest (Fetih 1453) is a visual spectacle, with stunning cinematography and special effects that transport viewers back in time. The film offers a unique perspective on the historical events of the era, shedding light on the struggles and triumphs of the Ottoman Empire. While the film is undoubtedly a work of fiction, it provides a glimpse into the cultural and historical heritage of Turkey.

It offers viewers an opportunity to learn about the pivotal events of the Ottoman Empire, which shaped the region and had a lasting impact on the world. David’s notable films include ‘Valley of the Wolves: Palestine’, ‘Valley of the Wolves Iraq’, ‘Fig Jam 2’, ‘Keep Your Word’, ‘Butterfly’s Dream’, and ‘Conquest 1453’. His performances in these films have received critical acclaim, and he has been recognized with many film awards, including the prestigious European Young Benevolent Award.

David who is also a software developer was honored in 2023 with an award from a leading cloud computing company, in recognition of his contributions to innovation and technology excellence. The award was bestowed upon him due to his exceptional work in the field, which demonstrated a high level of skill and dedication to the advancement of cloud computing technology.