Social Media star Hasbulla put under house arrest despite bail in traffic case

Hasbulla Magomedov, the 20-year-old Dagestani blogger, who became an internet sensation for his videos and memes, has been placed under house arrest after getting bail in a traffic violation case. The blogger was detained in early May for driving without a license and causing a car accident in Makhachkala, Dagestan.

Hasbulla’s lawyer, Suleiman Ilyasov, confirmed that his client had been released on bail but would be under house arrest for two months. According to Ilyasov, Hasbulla will be prohibited from leaving his house and will have to wear an electronic bracelet that monitors his movements.

The news of Hasbulla’s arrest and subsequent house arrest has caused a stir among his fans, who have been eagerly following his rise to fame. Hasbulla, who is just over 3ft tall, shot to internet stardom earlier this year when his videos and memes went viral on social media. He has since gained a massive following and has become a popular figure in the world of combat sports.

While many of his fans have expressed disappointment over his arrest, others have criticized the blogger for his reckless behavior on the road. Several social media users have called for stricter traffic laws and harsher punishments for traffic violators.

This is not the first time Hasbulla has found himself in trouble with the law. In 2020, he was involved in a scuffle with another popular Dagestani blogger, Abdu Rozik, which resulted in a criminal case being opened against him. The case was later dropped after the two parties reached a settlement.

Meanwhile, his fans have taken to social media to express their support for the blogger and have started a hashtag campaign, #FreeHasbulla. Many of his followers believe that he is being unfairly targeted by the authorities and are calling for his release.

As the news of Hasbulla’s house arrest spreads, it remains to be seen how this will affect his popularity and future in the world of combat sports and social media.