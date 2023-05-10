Niall Horan wants Leonardo DiCaprio or Allen Leech to play him in One Direction biopic

Niall Horan, the former member of the popular boy band One Direction, recently expressed his desire for fellow Irishman Allen Leech or Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio to play him in a biopic about the band.

Horan, who is often compared to Leech, stated that if a movie about One Direction were to be made, he would love to see either one of them portraying him.

In an interview with ET Canada, Horan said, “Currently, it would be Allen Leech from ‘Downton Abbey’. I met him in a coffee shop in LA one time and we were just doing the whole, ‘We look like each other.’ Him or (Leonardo) DiCaprio. One of them.”

Horan’s statement came after Leech, who played Tom Branson in the hit period drama “Downton Abbey,” suggested that Horan could play a younger version of his character in a potential spin-off. In 2013, Leech joked on “Watch What Happens Live” that Horan was his son, and he had the choice to give him to the circus or a boy band. Leech chose the latter, saying that Horan had done much better in a band because his backflips were terrible.

Although Horan expressed his interest in a One Direction biopic, he previously stated that he would only consider reuniting with his former bandmates if everyone was on board. In a recent interview on ITV’s “The Jonathan Ross Show,” he said, “Of course, if everyone wanted to do it, I’d be down for it… you kind of need to all get in the same room and have the chat, but I don’t know when that would be.”

Horan is currently focused on his solo career, while other One Direction members, such as Harry Styles and Liam Payne, have also found success as solo artists.