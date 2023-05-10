Unknown miscreants attack ECP office in Peshawar

Chaos unfolded as unidentified miscreants launched an attack on the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Peshawar, resulting in the destruction of property and an exchange of gunfire between assailants and police personnel.

The incident occurred earlier today when a mob stormed the commission’s office premises, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

Eyewitnesses reported that the assailants vandalized the building, and shattered windows.

The suspects also set three motorcycles parked outside the office ablaze.

Amidst the turmoil, two police officers confronted the attackers, engaging them in a firefight and managing to repel them.