Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried’s ‘The Crowded Room,’ trailer released

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for “The Crowded Room,” a new psychological thriller series starring Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried, and Emmy Rossum. Created by Akiva Goldsman, who wrote the screenplay for “A Beautiful Mind,” the show is based on the crimes of Billy Milligan and inspired by Daniel Keyes’ non-fiction novel, “The Minds of Billy Milligan.”

Set in New York City during the summer of 1979, “The Crowded Room” tells the story of Danny Sullivan (Holland), who is arrested for his involvement in a shooting at Rockefeller Center. Sullivan works with investigator Rya Goodwin (Seyfried) to uncover the past that led him to commit his crimes.

Holland’s character is loosely based on Milligan, who was arrested in 1979 for the rape of three women on the Ohio State campus. Milligan was diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder by psychologists before his trial, which led his defense to plead insanity, arguing that Milligan’s alternate personalities drove him to commit the crimes. Milligan was the first person to be acquitted of a major crime due to a personality disorder.

Holland immersed himself so deeply in the character of Danny Sullivan that, after nine months of shooting, he found it difficult to distinguish between himself and his character. He even contemplated shaving his head to separate himself from the role. “I was seeing myself in him, but in my personal life,” Holland said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “It was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before.”

In addition to Holland, Seyfried, and Rossum, “The Crowded Room” also stars Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Lior Raz, Laila Robins, Christopher Abbott, and Henry Eikenberry. The series consists of ten one-hour episodes, with the first three episodes set to premiere on June 9 on Apple TV+. Subsequent episodes will be released on a weekly basis.

“The Crowded Room” promises to be a gripping psychological thriller that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. With a talented cast and an intriguing premise based on a real-life case, this series is sure to captivate audiences and generate buzz in the coming months.