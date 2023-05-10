Lily Collins’ engagement ring ,wedding band stolen

Actress Lily Collins known for her roles in “Emily in Paris” and “Mirror Mirror,” was left in shock after her engagement ring and wedding band were stolen during a spa day at a luxury hotel in West Hollywood, Los Angeles. The theft is classified as “over $10,000,” and the authorities are investigating the incident. The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation, but no arrests have been made yet.

Collins, who is 34 years old, had placed her rings and other valuables in storage during her spa day, but when she retrieved her belongings, she discovered that her precious rings were missing. According to TMZ, there was no sign of forced entry, leading investigators to suspect that the theft may have been an inside job. Police are reviewing the hotel’s security footage for any leads.

Designed by her husband, filmmaker Charlie McDowell, in collaboration with Irene Neuwirth Jewellery, Collins’ engagement ring was a true work of art. The ring featured a stunning rose-cut diamond estimated to be between 2 and 3 carats and worth upwards of £65,000. The couple got engaged in September 2020 and tied the knot the following year in an intimate ceremony in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado.

Losing her engagement ring and wedding band will be a devastating blow to Collins, who previously expressed her fondness for her engagement ring, saying that it was “exactly what she wanted.” Collins and McDowell had also discussed starting a family together. The couple met while working on the set of McDowell’s film, Gilded Rage, in 2019 and quickly fell in love.

In 2012, Collins had a short-lived romantic involvement with her co-star Zac Efron from “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile”. Meanwhile, McDowell had previously dated Emilia Clarke and Hilary Duff and had a longer-term relationship with actress Rooney Mara before meeting Collins. The investigation into the theft of Collins’ engagement ring and wedding band is ongoing.