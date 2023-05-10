Shraddha Kapoor’s new short haircut gets fans talking

Shraddha Kapoor, the popular Bollywood actress, recently revealed her new haircut on social media, leaving her fans in awe. The 34-year-old actress shared a picture of herself with short hair, looking stylish and confident. The actress, who is known for her long locks, surprised her fans with her new look and received an overwhelmingly positive response.

In the picture shared on Instagram, Shraddha can be seen sporting a short haircut, which perfectly frames her face. She captioned the picture, “Chop chop. Swipe right,” indicating that she had cut her hair short.

The post received an outpouring of love from fans and celebrities alike. Several Bollywood stars took to the comments section to appreciate the actress’s new look. Actor Tiger Shroff, who has worked with Shraddha in multiple films, wrote, “So pretty,” while actress Rhea Chakraborty commented, “You look gorgeous.” Fans also flooded the comments section with compliments, with one fan writing, “You look stunning with short hair,” and another saying, “This haircut suits you so well.”

Shraddha Kapoor is no stranger to experimenting with her looks. She has previously sported a variety of hairstyles in her films and public appearances, from long wavy locks to a sleek bob. Her latest look, however, seems to have struck a chord with her fans.

The actress is currently gearing up for her upcoming film “Chaalbaaz In London”, which is set to release later this year. In the film, Shraddha will play a double role, and her fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

Shraddha Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with the film “Teen Patti”. Since then, she has starred in several hit films, including “Aashiqui 2”, “Ek Villain”, and “Stree”. The actress has won several awards for her performances and is considered one of the most talented actresses in the industry. With her new haircut, Shraddha has once again shown that she is not afraid to try new things and experiment with her looks.