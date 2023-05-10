Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia’s efforts for peace in Sudan
Supports political solution to Sudan situation through dialogue and consultation
Pakistan on Wednesday welcomed the efforts of Saudi Arabia to facilitate the pre-negotiation talks in Jeddah between the representatives of Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces geared to reaching a short-term ceasefire agreement and subsequent delivery of emergency humanitarian assistance to those affected by the conflict.
“Pakistan reiterates its principled support for a political solution to the Sudan situation through dialogue and consultation,” the foreign office spokesperson said.