Federal cabinet opposes blanket ban on PTI

The majority of the federal cabinet on Wednesday has opposed banning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), believing that it is ‘not a viable option’; sources said.

The premier chaired a crucial meeting of the federal cabinet to discuss the prevailing situation in the country, particularly in light of the recent arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

According to sources, a majority of the federal cabinet has rejected the proposal to ban PTI. Cabinet members believe that a ban on the party is not a viable solution to the current problem.

Instead, they are of the opinion that alternative measures should be taken to address the situation.

Sources indicate that one of the recommendations put forward by cabinet members is the deployment of Rangers at the residences of important personalities.

The cabinet has expressed its determination to prevent any conspiracy aimed at inciting civil war and pitting the people against the army.

Sources reveal that the cabinet recommended strict action against those involved in inciting workers and causing mischief.

PM Shehbaz reportedly expressed his anger over the violent incidents that took place on May 9.

Sources indicate that the prime minister questioned why the security of military and government property was not ensured, expressing disappointment that violent activists were not prevented from trespassing onto state property.

During the cabinet meeting, he also directed questions to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, seeking clarification on the matter.

Sources reveal that the interior minister emphasized that patience was shown to avoid any bloodshed, and arrests of individuals involved in such incidents were currently underway.

The prime minister emphasized that it was the responsibility of both the federal and provincial governments to prevent such incidents from occurring.

He further directed that in areas where the situation is deteriorating, the number of law enforcement officials should be increased to maintain law and order.

PM vows to bring PTI vandals to justice

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pledged to bring vandals to justice as he noted that recent acts of violence by PTI activists had exposed the political party.

Cabinet members expressed deep concern over the violent incidents and unrest orchestrated by PTI supporters during their protests.

During the cabinet meeting, detailed deliberations were held regarding the legal options available to address the actions of the PTI.

The participants extensively discussed the need to restore law and order and safeguard the interests of the public.

They stressed the importance of upholding the principles of justice and ensuring that those responsible for the acts of violence face appropriate legal consequences.

The interior ministry provided a comprehensive briefing on the overall law and order situation in the country, shedding light on the various incidents of violence that have occurred across different regions.

The meeting concluded with recommendations to initiate legal action, including registering cases under the Anti-Terrorism Act, against those responsible for the violent acts.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, addressing the gathering, sternly asserted that no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

He further criticized PTI, referring to them as a party that claimed to be peaceful but has now been fully exposed due to their involvement in chaotic and riotous activities.