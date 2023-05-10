Sonam Bajwa opens up about discrimination for dark skin

Indian star Sonam Bajwa recently revealed in an interview with Siddharth Kannan that she was bullied and ostracized during her childhood because of her skin color, not only by strangers but even by some of her own relatives. The 33-year-old Punjabi actor shared that she wasn’t invited to some relatives’ houses because she wasn’t “fair enough.”

Bajwa, who is currently promoting her upcoming film “Godday Godday Chaa,” also talked about being side-lined in the Punjabi film industry. She revealed that she was removed from a film without even being informed. However, the actor said that she didn’t let it affect her much as she had seen worse.

After Bajwa’s comments went viral on social media, fans came forward to support the actor. One fan praised her for overcoming the bullying and discrimination she faced and becoming successful in her career.

During the same interview, Bajwa also reminisced about auditioning for the lead role in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Happy New Year, which eventually went to Deepika Padukone. Bajwa shared that it was the most special audition of her life, even though she didn’t get the part.

Bajwa, who stars in Godday Godday Chaa alongside Tania, Gurjazz, and Gitaz Bindrakhia, also talked about working with Shehnaaz Gill in the latter’s film debut Honsla Rakh. She denied any undercurrents of competition between them and said that working with a talented co-actor only encouraged her to perform well.

Godday Godday Chaa, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and written by Jagdeep Sidhu, is a collaboration between Zee Studios and V.H Entertainment. The film is set to release in theaters on May 26, and the first trailer was released earlier this month.