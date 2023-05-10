Condemning anarchy, PM Shehbaz suggests Imran to humble himself before law

Amidst ongoing situation in the country following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and deposed former prime minister Imran Khan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took nation into confidence over prevailing situation.

He slammed PTI for infusing anarchy in the country, saying that the nation has rejected the ‘militant demeanour’ of the political party.

He went on to claim that amendments in the National Accountability Law (NAB) benefitted Imran Khan the most.

He also praised former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for facing the law despite grave reservations.

The premier asserted that there is substantial evidence in the AL-Qadir Trust case against PTI chairman.

He highlighted that the NAB is conducting an investigation based on this evidence and questioned why the PTI cabinet was kept uninformed about such a significant matter.

He raised concerns over the involvement of Rs60 billion from the national treasury and questioned the decision-making process within the cabinet.

Referring to the previous accountability law, he mentioned that individuals could be detained for up to 90 days, making it extremely difficult to obtain bail. However, he highlighted that amendments were made to the law, reducing the remand period to 15 days.

PM Shehbaz further criticized the PTI government, stating that federal ministers used to disclose details of cases against political opponents during their tenure.

He also mentioned that former prime minister Imran Khan would often predict arrests, extending beyond political opponents to include their families and relatives.

Regarding the recent incidents of damaging public property, the prime minister denounced such acts as acts of terrorism and enmity towards the country.

He also acknowledged Pakistan’s bitter political history and emphasized that revengeful acts in politics rarely yield positive outcomes.

PM Shehbaz issued a strong warning to individuals involved in anti-state activities, urging them to immediately cease their actions.

He emphasized that those who persist in such activities will face severe consequences and be given exemplary punishment.

He emphasized the utmost importance of safeguarding the state and the ideology of Pakistan, asserting that it holds greater value than their own lives.

He made it clear that no conspiracies against the state will be tolerated and their nefarious designs will not succeed.

Furthermore, PM Shehbaz highlighted the role and responsibility of political leadership, stating that it is their duty to ensure that their workers do not cross legal boundaries during arrests.

He expressed his dissatisfaction with the situation, emphasizing that as a political worker, he cannot derive happiness from any arrest.

He described the current circumstances as a bitter moment that the country has had to endure.

However, he accused the PTI and its chairman, Imran Khan, of committing an “unforgivable crime” by engaging in actions that demonstrate enmity against the state following the arrest of the former premier.

PM calls out Imran Khan

Earlier, PM Shehbaz called out the politics of PTI chief Imran Khan, saying his blatant lies were all about maligning the army without proof, running a media campaign against martyred troops and using religion for political gains.

“I have no doubt that your [Imran Khan’s] politics is defined by blatant lies, untruths, U-turns, and vicious attacks on institutions,” he said in a detailed tweet where he put counter-questions to Imran Khan against his earlier tweet.

PM Sharif said Imran Khan while on a trial for corruption was claiming legitimacy to overturn the legal and political system.

“Bending the judiciary to your whims and behaving as if rules don’t apply to you,” he said.

He pointed out that maligning Pakistan Army as an institution was a recurring pattern in Khan’s politics after his ouster from power. “Did you not resort to constant mud-slinging of the leadership of the army & intelligence agency much before the Wazirabad attack?,” he questioned.

The prime minister said the PTI chief refused the offer of cooperation from the federal government and boycotted the legal proceedings.

He said Imran Khan was never interested in finding the truth about the attack but used the condemnable incident for petty political objectives.

“What legal route did you adopt other than hurling threats & making baseless allegations almost on a daily basis?,” he said.

Sharif questioned at whose behest the savaging social media campaign against the martyrs of the armed forces launched after the helicopter crash.

“Which party did the troll brigade belong to that mocked the martyrs, which was a new low and unimaginable in our politics and culture? With these subversive and treacherous acts on your part, do we need an enemy?,” he said.

He said, “Who used religion for political purposes by describing the political agitation in religious terms, a cunning and self-serving attempt at exposing political opponents to violence at the hands of your supporters.”

He recalled that Khan’s party leaders condoned, justified, and even celebrated the incident of harassment and intimidation of an official delegation including a female minister in the courtyard of Prophet’s Mosque (Peace be upon Him) by disregarding all norms of reverence and devoutness.

“As for your assertion of Pakistan becoming a ‘jungle’, I advise you not to go there, for the facts are often bitter and disastrous. Let us keep this for another day,” he said.

It should be noted that Mr Khan was on Tuesday arrested by the paramilitary rangers in a corruption case from the Islamabad High Court and was bundled into a prison van sparking massive protests across the country by supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, after which the Islamabad High Court declared his arrest legal on the request of Imran Khan’s release.

On Tuesday, a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) official said the former PM was arrested in the case related to Al-Qadir Trust, owned by him and his wife Bushra Bibi, which is about the setting up of Al-Qadir University for Sufism in the 2019 Sohawa area of Jhelum district of Punjab.