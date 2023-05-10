Former top cops get clean chit in Model Town massacre case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Lahore on Wednesday acquitted former Punjab inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab Mushtaq Sukhera, former DIG Operations Abdul Jabar, DPO Kasur Tariq Aziz, and one other in the Model Town massacre case.

The incident took place on June 17, 2014, outside the Model Town residence of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri, resulting in the death of 14 individuals and over 100 injuries during an anti-encroachment operation.

All four accused had filed acquittal applications, asserting that false allegations had been levelled against them, and they had no connection to the case.

However, PAT’s counsel disputed their claims, presenting substantial evidence of their involvement and opposing the acquittal applications.

Earlier, the court had already acquitted Lahore Division’s former District Coordination Officer Capt. Retired Muhammad Usman, stating that the plaintiff failed to establish the allegations against him.

The ATC judge, Ejaz Ahmad Buttar, noted in the judgment that the role of the accused in the alleged conspiracy could not be proven, leading to their acquittal.

The court had initially indicted over 120 individuals in the case, including 116 police officials, based on a private complaint filed by Idara Minhajul Quran.

In 2017, the court had accepted the complaint against 125 officials but rejected it against political leaders, including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, then Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and others.

The ATC had dismissed the complaint against 12 political figures, stating that there was no probability of their conviction in the case.