Today’s audio leaks confirm sabotage was planned by Imran himself: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Wednesday that today’s leaked audios have revealed that this sabotage was orchestrated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and deposed former prime minister Imran Khan himself and the government should not show any leniency towards such wrongdoers.

Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter to convey that people have rejected the ongoing protests against the arrest of Imran Khan, and the arson attacks by PTI workers. She added that after the arrest of the “Fitna” (a term used by her to refer to Imran Khan), no one came out in support of the PTI anywhere in Pakistan.

“This is a big slap on the face of Imran Khan’s destructive politics. The government should not make any concessions to these miscreants,” she added.

The PML-N senior vice president went on to say that the people have also seen these terrorists of PTI with their own eyes and refused to be a part of any protest and the installations were marked where he was to be attacked in case of Khan’s arrest.

“The rioters were reportedly being trained in Zaman Park for several months, and only those trained individuals emerged after the arrest,” she added.