BJK Cup Finals to be played in Seville for next two years

Seville will host the next two editions of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced on Wednesday.

It will be the sixth time but first since 2008 that Spain has hosted to the final of the competition formerly known as the Fed Cup which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.

“The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has today announced that Seville, Spain will host the Finals of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup,” the ITF said in a statement.

“Seville will host the event for the next two years, with an option to extend for a third year.

“The climax of the 2023 women’s World Cup of Tennis will take place on 7-12 November with 12 teams battling it out to take home the coveted trophy.”

Last year’s winners Switzerland and runners-up Australia will be joined by the nine nations that triumphed in April’s qualifiers: Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Slovenia, Spain and USA.

The ITF has also awarded a wildcard for the Finals to Poland.

Teams will compete in four round-robin groups of three, with the four group winners progressing to the semi-finals.

The Finals draw takes place on May 24.