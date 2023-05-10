Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder’s ‘Beetlejuice 2’ date announced

Warner Bros. has officially confirmed the release of the highly anticipated film, ‘Beetlejuice 2’, on September 6, 2024. The news was reported by ‘Variety’, which also revealed that the film will open on the same day as Marvel’s ‘Blade’ starring Mahershala Ali.

While not much information is available on the plot of the follow-up to Tim Burton’s 1988 classic, fans of the original will be delighted to hear that both Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder will reprise their roles as Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz, respectively.

Jenna Ortega, who currently stars in the Netflix series ‘Wednesday’, will play the daughter of Ryder’s character, while Justin Theroux has been cast in a yet-to-be-revealed role. Production for the film is expected to begin in London on May 10.

Warner Bros. has seen success over Labor Day weekend with previous releases like ‘It’ and its sequel, as well as ‘The Nun’, so it’s no surprise that they have chosen this date for the release of ‘Beetlejuice 2’.

The film’s script has been penned by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who have previously worked with Burton on ‘Wednesday’. Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B, is producing the film.

For those who haven’t seen the original movie, it tells the story of a deceased couple who are not happy about the new family that has moved into their home. They contact Beetlejuice, a mischievous ghost from the Netherworld, who promises to help them haunt the house’s new inhabitants. The film was a critical and commercial success, grossing $74.7 million and inspiring a Tony-nominated stage musical. However, the musical was interrupted by the pandemic and had to close on Broadway in January after a four-year run.

Fans of the original ‘Beetlejuice’ will undoubtedly be excited about the upcoming sequel, especially with the return of Keaton and Ryder. The film’s plot is being kept under wraps, but with a talented cast and crew, fans can be assured that ‘Beetlejuice 2’ will be a film to watch out for in the coming years.